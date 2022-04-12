Fall in Love With Maddie & Tae's Emotional 2022 CMT Music Awards Acceptance Speech

During the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Maddie Font and Tae Kerr celebrated their win for CMT Group/Duo Video of the Year thanks to their song “Woman You Got.”

A little bit of wine never hurt anyone—or an acceptance speech.
 
During the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, presenters Gabby Barrett and Dustin Lynch announced that Maddie & Tae had won the award for Group/Duo Video of the Year thanks to their song "Woman You Got."
 
As Maddie Font took the stage to accept the award in Nashville, she couldn't help but shed a few tears when looking back on her journey with Taylor Kerr.
 
"I missed you. I missed you so much," she told her music partner, who appeared virtually at the award show. "I can't do this without you. That's my girl."
 
Taylor welcomed a baby girl with husband Josh Kerr in January, nearly three months before her expected due date. While the country singer chose to stay home for the award show, she offered a glimpse at her healthy baby girl while appearing at the show from home.

While holding back tears, Maddie held up a sign that said "God loves you" as she thanked her team and showcased her faith.

"Damn, let me tell y'all something about the devil. He tried to get you when you doing right, but God loves you," she proclaimed. "Okay devil. Let's go, baby."
 
As for why she was so emotional, Maddie joked that it was because she had been drinking inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium because she was "nervous."
 
After thanking her team and her husband Jonah Font, Maddie had one final message to music fans who have supported Maddie & Tae through weddings, babies, tours, countless hits and more.

"I want to thank our fans," she shared. "But most importantly, the resilience that God has built in us and our team. The clarity he has given us. The strength he gives us. The vision God gives us and the peace he brings. This is much bigger than a music video award."
 
"I'm crying, I've been drinking wine. God knows me," she added. "Thank you Jesus and CMT. I'm so grateful."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air April 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

