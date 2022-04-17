Next Level Chef's Pyet DeSpain Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Chef Pyet DeSpain because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winning Next Level Chef meant much more than a trophy for Pyet DeSpain.
Instead of following traditional and classic trained dishes, the chef chose to highlight native culture and indigenous ingredients to the masses. Spoiler alert: It helped her win big.
"Growing up in a family of cooks and restaurant owners, I learned to really love the process of creating bold flavors, but I didn't see Native American and Mexican American female chefs being highlighted or awarded," she exclusively told E! News. "To have the ability to share that passion with the world on a big platform was a dream come true for me."
After winning Gordon Ramsay's show, Pyet partnered with HexClad cookware and is now sharing some of her kitchen must-haves for E! News readers.
"When I cook for others, I hope they feel a big hug around their heart," Chef Pyet said. "I express my love and care for people through my food. The longer it takes me to prepare your meal, the more you'll know that I love you. I really want to give more than a meal; I like to give the gift of knowledge and medicine through food. The type of medicine that lingers in the soul and is felt deep with intention and thoughtfulness. That's the beauty of food—so much energy and emotions can be translated onto one plate."
Keep reading to take a look inside her award-worthy kitchen.
Cocktail Smoker
"I LOVE this little smoking gun! It is a kitchen gadget I take with me to every event," Chef Pyet shared. "It's great for cocktails or last minute touches to add a smoky flavor to dishes, meats and my most favorite, beans. Adds that wow factor to presentations!"
Hexclad Hybrid Pan
"Investing into a good set of cookware is major key! After cooking in that top level kitchen on the Next Level Chef set, my kitchen setup hasn't been the same," Chef Pyet said. "I had to get my own set of Hexclad pots and pans. Hexclad has changed the game of cookware. The rate these pans heat up is remarkable. They truly are non-stick which is great for clean up. Also, the style and design of their products is beautiful. The 10" Hybrid pan stays on my stove top."
Last Confection Silicone Baking Mat - Set of 3
"Silicone baking sheets are a cooking and clean up hack!" Chef Pyet proclaimed. "Although, they are mostly used in baking pastry and cookies, I bought an extra set to use just for baking veggies or meat. They are easy to wash and reuse, saving you time on scrubbing your baking sheets clean. Plus, it helps you save money on foil and helps save the planet from waste."
IMUSA USA Granite Molcajete Spice Grinder
"If you're passionate about cooking authentic mexican food, a molcajete is a must!" Chef Pyet argued. "I just feel more connected to my Latina roots when I use it! It's great for spice grinding and making traditional chile salsas. It's made from volcanic stone. The grinding action of the molcajete releases the essential oils of the ingredients you are processing, which adds depth of flavor to your food."
Vacuum Seal Stainless Steel Mixing and Storage Bowls
"The all around perfect set of mixing bowls that have lids that are also vacuum seals AND have a date dial to let you know how old your left overs are," Chef Pyet shared. "What more could you want from a set of mixing bowls? I use these for marinating meat overnight, storing salads to keep them fresh and preventing greens from wilting."
Coombs Family Farms Organic Maple Sugar
"I've recently decided to 'Indigify' some of my cooking ingredients," Chef Pyet said. "I switched my sweeteners and sugar over to all natural sweeteners like maple syrup and maple sugar because maple syrup is native to the americas it is an indienous ingredient. With all honesty, it tastes better than bleached white sugar too."
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
"I'm a sucker for braised meats," Chef Pyet confessed. "The quickest way to get a tender braised short rib without slaving away for hours in a hot kitchen is with an instant pot. Once you instant pot, you wont stop! I use this mostly when I'm cooking for myself. I don't mind cutting corners on a recipe to get a great result."
Organic Beeswax Food Wraps
"This is a product I wish I found sooner," Chef Pyet explained. "These beeswax food wraps have replaced plastic wrap in my kitchen. They are 100 percent recyclable, compostable and reusable. They come in different sizes to fit a variety of bowls and dishes. You can apply them directly onto food to keep it fresher, longer."
MPM Hand Blender Mixer
"I was gifted this immersion blender a few years ago by my dad and it's a durable little blender," Chef Pyet said. "I've used it for pures, sauces and it's great for traveling chefs. I've packed this in my suitcase when I traveled often with clients. I never knew what equipment vacation rentals would have."
