Next Level Chef's Pyet DeSpain Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Chef Pyet DeSpain because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Winning Next Level Chef meant much more than a trophy for Pyet DeSpain.

Instead of following traditional and classic trained dishes, the chef chose to highlight native culture and indigenous ingredients to the masses. Spoiler alert: It helped her win big.

"Growing up in a family of cooks and restaurant owners, I learned to really love the process of creating bold flavors, but I didn't see Native American and Mexican American female chefs being highlighted or awarded," she exclusively told E! News. "To have the ability to share that passion with the world on a big platform was a dream come true for me."

After winning Gordon Ramsay's show, Pyet partnered with HexClad cookware and is now sharing some of her kitchen must-haves for E! News readers.