Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Share Their Coachella Must-Haves

It's time to experience a new kind of paradise.
The 2022 Coachella Music Festival is almost here and Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are packing their bags for an epic weekend in the desert of Indio, Calif.
"Honestly I am most excited to hear a bunch of live music again!" Hannah told E! News when partnering with Skorch, an app that helps you find the best (or Skorch Worthy) places in town. "There are so many friends that I haven't gotten to see over the past few years that will be at the festival and nothing sounds better than singing and dancing with my favorite people."
As for Dylan, he's ready to make up for lost time and dance the night away to Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and more artists.
"I can't wait to get out there to enjoy the music, the vibes and the whole Coachella experience in itself," the Vizer app co-founder said. "Plus, I know we'll be extra prepped this year thanks to Vita Coco, one of mine and Hannah's go to's, especially in the desert heat!"
If you need some last-minute tips for what to pack for Coachella or any upcoming festival, keep reading.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"Coachella is HOT and it can get sweaty," Hannah warned. "This setting spray is my ride or die and keeps my makeup in place all day long."
Bulletproof Breakfast Blend
"Bulletproof will get you up and at ‘em the following morning," Dylan shared. "Enjoy a warm cup of coffee, recap the night with your friends and get ready to do it all over again!"
Assorted Bandanas
"Everyone knows this is a must to keep the dust out of your face," Hannah shared. This colorful pack will ensure you have one to match whatever outfit you wear.
Vita Coco Coconut Water
"The perfect drink for the desert," Dylan proclaimed after partnering with Vita Coco. "It's packed with electrolytes and potassium to keep festival goers refreshed and recharged for the weekend."
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
"Newsflash: it's extremely hot and sunny in the desert," Dylan said. "Put on sunscreen and protect your skin."
Moku Plant-Based Mushroom Jerky 6-pc Bundle
"Y'all know I love my snacks," Hannah said. "I keep these on hand since we are constantly going from event to event and there's not a lot of time to eat!"
Whoop 4.0
"With all the walking, running and dancing (grinding?), you're bound to burn some calories," Dylan said. "I'm obsessed with tracking my steps and sleep since I got my Whoop. If you want to track how your body is actually doing during the festival, make sure this baby is charged!"
BÉIS The Sport Pack
Hannah strongly recommends a belt bag or fanny pack "to keep all your essentials with you! You can style it so cute too."
Joolies Organic Medjool Dates Snack Pack
"This pick is a low hanging fruit (pun intended)," Dylan shared. "Joolies makes their dates in Coachella, so we have to pay homage by snacking on these in between your favorite artists' set times! Plus they're delicious and packed with antioxidants!"
Supergoop Play100% Mineral Lotion SPF 50
Hannah and Dylan's choice sunscreen brand has to be Supergoop! "Definitely don't forget this!" Hannah reminded her fans.
Ray-Ban Limited Edition Sunglasses
"Ray-Bans will never go out of style—fact," Dylan explained. "If this was the Hamptons, I'm going Wayfarers, but this is Coachella (some may say the opposite of the Hamptons), but Ray-Bans are still the go to move. Check out the round tortoise pair. I'll be rocking these!"
