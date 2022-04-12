Dennis Quaid and Wife Laura Savoie Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie have stepped out on the 2022 CMT Music Awards red carpet on April 11. See the couple’s Nashville appearance.

Romance on the pink carpet.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are certainly not country music performers, but the spouses may have won the award for most surprising red carpet appearance. The couple arrived at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on April 11, showing off their love and sleek style at their first big red carpet event in three years.

Dennis, 68, sported a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, a silver blazer and metallic boots. Laura, 29, stepped out in a black jumpsuit paired with dainty silver jewelry.

The couple—who got engaged in October 2019—has been known to lead a somewhat private love life. In October 2020, the pair wed at a seaside resort with only their pastor in attendance after postponing their originally-planned wedding due to concerns about COVID-19.

Prior to tying the knot with Laura, Dennis was married to P.J. Soles, Kimberly Buffington, and Meg Ryan. Dennis shares son Jack Quaid, 29, with Meg and 14-year-old twins, Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, with Kimberly.

In November 2019, the actor reflected on his romance with Laura in an interview with The Guardian.

"I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is," Dennis said. "I feel like I have a real partner in life."

