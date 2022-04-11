Al Pacino Steps Out for Dinner With Mick Jagger’s Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino left Felix Restaurant with Mick Jagger's ex Noor Alfallah during an evening with friends, including Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel.

Say hello to Al Pacino's dinner companion.

The Scarface actor was spotted exiting Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif. with Mick Jagger's ex Noor Alfallah on April 9. The pair left together, an eyewitness told E! News.

Al, 81, wore a black button-down shirt, a jacket and slacks to the dinner while Noor, 28, dressed in a lace black top and leather pants.

While the two left together, they weren't alone in the restaurant. Al and Noor were joined by a group of friends, including Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel, according to Jason's Instagram post.

The group celebrated Julian's exhibit "For Esme—With Love and Squalor" opening at Pace Gallery in Los Angeles. Her exhibition running until May 21 features 13 velvet painting and a large bronze sculpture, the gallery shared on Instagram.

Jason, 42, shared a photo on Instagram of the table of seven on the "amazing night" along with images of everyone at the gallery earlier in the evening, writing, "so thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. all my aloha j."

Noor has a history of socializing with legendary celebs. She dated Mick, now 78, for over a year from 2017 to 2018, and was later seen at Craig's restaurant with Clint Eastwood, 91, in 2019. She later denied they were dating, telling the Daily Mail, "There is no relationship."

As for Al, he split from girlfriend Meital Dohan in 2020. Per Daily Mail, Meital told La'Isha magazine that the reason for the breakup was because of the 39-year age gap, saying, "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino."

"I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest," she added. "So even with all my love, it didn't last."

