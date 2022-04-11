Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three.
After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote on April 11. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly."
Sam added along with a photo of two lions with a cub, "It is the most important job i will ever do."
On April 11, Britney—already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline—announced that she is pregnant.
"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???'" she captioned her post. "My husband said ‘No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."
The "Toxic" singer added that she won't be going out in public as much so the paparazzi won't be able to get their "money shot" of her. Britney then shared that she suffered from perinatal depression in her former pregnancies, adding, "I have to say it is absolutely horrible."
Britney said that she was thankful that women did not have to keep that "pain" a secret anymore and that women were now able to "talk about it everyday."
Britney and Sam met six years ago on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." After shooting, the two began dating and the fitness trainer popped the question in September 2021 with a 4-carat diamond ring. She frequently refers to him as her "husband."
During her conservatorship legal battle last year, Britney revealed that she wanted to get married and have a baby, but she testified that her conservators would not allow her to get off birth control.
"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said in a hearing last June. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."
Her conservator and father Jamie Spears has maintained all of his actions were in the best interest of his daughter.
Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November and the Princess of Pop was given control over her life for the first time in 13 years.