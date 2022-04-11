CMT Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

One of country music's biggest nights has started off with a bang!



To celebrate the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, an unbelievable list of celebs, performers and nominees showed up and showed out for the ceremony held in Nashville, Tenn. Everything from gorgeous gowns to subtly sexy ensembles graced the red carpet—and we have the photos to prove it.



The red carpet may have been as spectacular as ever, but this year's telecast, hosted by Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, will look just a little different this year. Hours before the ceremony, Kelsea announced she would be co-hosting from home after testing positive for COVID.



But not to worry, Anthony won't be alone on stage in person. In a statement, CMT confirmed that Kane Brown, who is up for four nominations and hosted the ceremony in both 2020 and 2021, "graciously stepped in" to assist.