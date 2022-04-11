Tyler Cameron Reveals Where He Stands With "Fantastic" Kristin Cavallari

No one else can speak the words on Tyler Cameron's lips.
That's why the Bachelorette alum set the record straight on romance rumors surrounding himself and Kristin Cavallari during an exclusive chat with E! News about his collaboration with HomeGoods Dream Vibes.
Addressing that steamy kiss the two recently shared on the set of an Uncommon James campaign shoot, Tyler said the smooch was for work and that he and the former Very Cavallari star are "great friends, that's all."
"We had so much fun," he shared. "The video that we that we made together is gonna be crazy and exciting and fun to watch."
Calling the shoot "one of the best shoots I've ever had," Tyler continued, "Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around. I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."
The 29-year-old added that Kristin, who split from Jay Cutler in 2020 after seven years of marriage, "is in a great place" at the moment, saying, "She is doing her thing."
As for Tyler, things are also coming up roses in his life. The You Deserve Better author has moved out from best friend and fellow Bachelor Nation star Matt James' place in New York and is revamping a home in Jupiter, Fla., which is why he's teamed up with HomeGoods Dream Vibes—a new digital experience that allows people to tap into an unexpected source of inspiration and help them discover new home design ideas.
"Everything is good," he said of his living situation, explaining that Matt is also "doing great" in his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell. "I got my new roommate and we're having a fun time together."
With a blank slate to decorate in his new home, Tyler was excited to play with vibrant blues that reflect the Florida coastline.
"I need a pop of color because I like to be chill and calm in my space, but I also need some energy," he said. "There's fun pops of color throughout my space that really keep the place alive—and it came out so great."
Looking back at how he and Matt used to decorate their shared pad, Tyler joked that it "was a disaster" and hopes Rachael, who received the final rose on Matt's season of The Bachelor, "can help show him the way."
"I tried to let him pick out stuff and he had our house all over the place," Tyler recalled. "He wanted to hang pancakes and lions and giraffes and just things that didn't fit in a car. I put some order into our house."