Prepare to Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood's Workout Routine

Carrie Underwood walked away with an award at the 2022 Grammys, but it was the legs she was walking on that got the most attention!
When the eight-time Grammy winner showed up on music's biggest night on April 3, all fans could talk about were her toned legs. Getting a physique like that is no easy feat, her trainer, Eve Overland, explained, and the singer trains almost every day when they're on the road.
"Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises," Eve exclusively tells E! News. "Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups."
In order to switch things up, every day looks different. "Day one could be upper-body push exercises, like chest presses and triceps extensions, and lower-body pull exercises, like hamstring curls and deadlifts," Eve explained. "Day two could be upper-body pull, like lat pull-downs and biceps curls, and lower-body push, like squats and lunges."
"She gets a lot of frequency with lower-body exercises without overworking it on any given day," Eve added. "This approach has contributed to her amazing strength as well as sculpted physique."
As far as what works for the singer long-term, Carrie's secret involves a few go-to moves.
Squats, Lunges, Deadlifts
"All their variations have always been a part of Carrie's lower-body workout routine," Eve revealed. "She likes to stick with the basics because they work. Not to mention, it's empowering, exciting and makes you feel like a total badass when you go up in weight and see strength gains with those major lifts. Lateral band walks—an exercise that helps shape the hips and glutes using a resistance band—using the leg press machine, hamstring curls and cable straight-leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."
Upper-Body Exercises
Eve notes that Carrie is a pull-up "boss" and also does barbell biceps curls, alternating hammer curls, barbell push presses and dumbbell shoulder presses."
Lower-Body Exercises
Carrie also loves "back squats, single-leg deadlifts and hamstring rollouts," just to name a few.
Abs
For her tummy, the chart-topper loves doing "hanging leg raises and ab wheel rollouts."
We know what you're wondering: What was the ultra-special routine for Grammys night? As Eve put it, practice makes perfect, so there was no need for Carrie to do anything out of the ordinary.
"Carrie is in amazing shape year-round, so we didn't need to do anything specific to prepare for the event," she explained. "We were in Vegas for two weeks prior for her Reflection residency. We were able to train every day together in our mobile gym that has all the equipment we need. Our sessions typically last 90 minutes including warm-up, cool-down and great conversation."
But it's worth noting that Carrie's regimen isn't just about exercise: The singer maintains a healthy diet, too.
"She is primarily plant-based but includes eggs, from her own chickens, and occasional dairy, though she does omit dairy products on show days," Eve shared. "She strives to eat whole, natural foods. Carrie loves to garden, and her favorites are all the things she grows herself and prepares from scratch."
And when they're on the road, Eve and Carrie use the fit52 app, which they created and is based on a deck of cards. "Each suit represents an area of the body and the number that is dealt is the number of reps you perform," Eve explained. "We have a huge exercise library, and the app deals the cards to you randomly each day, so you never see the same workout twice."
Although most of us don't have any residencies or national tours to prepare for, exercise can have positive impacts on anyone's everyday life.
"It can help reduce stress and improve mood by releasing all the feel-good chemicals to the brain," Eve noted. "Studies also suggest it improves cognitive performance, attention, and memory…There is also a sense of community when you go to the gym, take a workout class or work with a personal trainer. Human connection is important for mental health as well."
"And getting stronger is empowering," she concluded. "Your confidence soars when you accomplish any fitness goal, large or small. It is that positive feedback that keeps the momentum going."