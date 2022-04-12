Prepare to Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood's Workout Routine

Eric Jamison/AP/Shutterstock

We know what you're wondering: What was the ultra-special routine for Grammys night? As Eve put it, practice makes perfect, so there was no need for Carrie to do anything out of the ordinary.

"Carrie is in amazing shape year-round, so we didn't need to do anything specific to prepare for the event," she explained. "We were in Vegas for two weeks prior for her Reflection residency. We were able to train every day together in our mobile gym that has all the equipment we need. Our sessions typically last 90 minutes including warm-up, cool-down and great conversation."

But it's worth noting that Carrie's regimen isn't just about exercise: The singer maintains a healthy diet, too.