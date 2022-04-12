This $20 Shower Steamer Set Has Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for the perfect self-care gift to give someone you love? Or maybe you could use something to help you unwind after a long day at the office. Either way, we found a set on Amazon that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Cleverfy's Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Set is an Amazon best-seller with over 14,000 perfect reviews. Each box comes with a set of six shower fizzies in soothing scents such as lavender, eucalyptus and peppermint. They're vegan and cruelty-free, and made with natural essential oils. They were also made to be safe for septic tanks and won't leave any oily residue after, so you won't have to worry about slipping.

These shower steamers are the perfect alternative to bath bombs for anyone who doesn't like taking baths or doesn't have a bathtub. According to numerous five-star reviews, these do an amazing job at helping you de-stress and relax. With Mother's Day around the corner, this would make an excellent gift to give.

To learn more about how these work and why Amazon shoppers can't get enough, check out the below.