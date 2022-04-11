Britney Spears Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Road to Baby With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is pregnant with a new baby, baby. Here's how she and Sam Asghari went from strangers on the set of a music video to expectant parents.

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans

Britney Spears has been hit with baby news one more time.

The Princess of Pop announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram on April 11, writing alongside a photo of tea and flowers, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly  !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Britney is also the mom to sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

"it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," Britney continued. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible  … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday."

Sam has been "her emotional support system" through it all, a source told E! News when Britney checked into a mental health facility in 2019. Sam wrote on his Instagram story at the time, "It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am."

Britney Spears' Cutest Family Photos

Sam and Britney first met in 2016 on the set of her steamy "Slumber Party" music video but wouldn't connect until five months later when she finally took him up on his offer and gave him a call.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In January 2017, Britney shared on AMP 103.7 that the two initially bonded over sushi and Sam handed her his number. Five months after the shoot, she took the change to ring him up. 

"I was like, 'He was really cure, this guy was really cute,'" she recalled in January 2017 to AMP 103.7. "So then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."

After nearly five years together, Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021. 

"I can't f--king believe it," she wrote alongside a video of her and Sam showing off the 4-carat diamond ring on Instagram.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam told E! News at the time. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

If you're thinking, "gimme, gimme more," keep reading to see Britney and Sam's journey to parenthood together.

YouTube
Love at First Sight

The 40-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 28, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped in November 2016. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Snapchat
Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very Merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Instagram
Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Instagram
Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Arun Nevader/Getty Images
No. 1 Fans

In March 2017, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Instagram
In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Instagram
Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Instagram
He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The pair got close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Instagram
Jet-Setters

In June 2017, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD
Putting On the Ritz

The lovebirds stepped out for a good cause at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Instagram
Date Night

"Having the best time with my other half," Spears wrote alongside this photo of the pair in June 2018.
 

BACKGRID
Out and About

The couple was photographed while running errands in 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

Britney and Sam made a rare public appearance at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Up, Up and Away

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," Britney captioned a photo of the duo flying to Hawaii amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. 

Sam Asghari/Instagram
By Her Side

Following the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Sam released a personal statement: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

In February 2021, a source close to the pop star offered rare insight into their shared private life. 

"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," the insider told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation... They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies. They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."

Instagram / Britney Spears
Say I Do

The lovebirds get attended Asghari's best friend's wedding in April 2021. Due to what a source described as "restrictions" involving the pandemic and her dad, Jamie Spears, an insider told E! News she "finally had an opportunity to get out and she took it."

Instagram
#FreeBritney

Ahead of his girlfriend's bombshell court testimony in June 2021, Sam shared his support for the social media movement calling for an end to her years-long conservatorship. 

Instagram
Hope For the Future

During the June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney testified to wanting what she described as the "real deal," marriage and a baby. According to the singer, the conservatorship prevents her from creating the future she wants. 

She told the judge, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

Instagram
Stronger Than Yesterday

As Britney continued to make positive strides in her conservatorship battle, a source close to Sam indicated a proposal was just over the horizon.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," the insider shared with E! News in September. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source explained further, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

On Sept. 12, 2021, the music superstar announced her engagement. In a video shared to Instagram, Brit showed off her bling as Sam asked, "Look at that! Do you like it?" "Yes!" she told him. 

Instagram
Oh baby, baby!

On April 11, the Princess of Pop announced on Instagram that she and Sam Asghari have a baby on the way, writing, "I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

