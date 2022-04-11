Tish Cyrus Steps Out for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus can't stop and won't stop living her life.



On April 11, news broke that Miley Cyrus' mom had filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly 30 year of marriage. While the decision may come as a shock to some fans, Tish didn't let the chatter stop her from going about her day.



In exclusive photos obtained by E! News, Tish started her morning by getting beverages at a Los Angeles Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

The 54-year-old blonde looked casual in sweatpants, slides and a gray sweatshirt. She also covered up in a face mask and sunglasses as she exited the store. It appeared that she wasn't wearing her wedding band for the morning coffee run.



According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6. In the filing, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she and Billy Ray haven't lived together since February 2020.