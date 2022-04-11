Why Kylie Jenner Is “Not Ready” to Share Baby Boy’s New Name Yet

Watch : Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Baby No. 2 Is Still Nameless

Kylie Jenner's lips are sealed—at least for now.

In an interview with Extra, the mom of two explained why she isn't ready to share her son's new name. She and Travis Scott initially announced that their newborn's name was Wolf Webster—and then announced that they were changing it.

"We just haven't fully legally changed it or anything, so I don't wanna announce a new name and then change it again," Kylie said. "We're just not ready to share a new name yet."

The highly anticipated change comes after Kylie announced in March that the baby boy—who joined big sister Stormi Webster, 4—was no longer named Wolf.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Over the weekend, Kylie made it clear that she's not ready to go public with a new name. She shared photos of gift baskets from niece True Thompson's 4th birthday party, which were labeled for "Stormi" and "Baby Webster."