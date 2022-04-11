How Bachelorette Hannah Brown Really Feels About Her Brother's Engagement to Jed Wyatt's Ex

What does Hannah Brown really think of her brother Patrick Brown marrying Haley Stevens?
The Bachelorette alum shared her feelings during the April 5 episode of Us Weekly's Bachelor podcast, Here for the Right Reasons.
"I just want my brother to be happy," she said. "And yeah, they are getting married, and I will be there. And I just want to support my brother continuing to grow. And yeah, if they make each other happy, I'm happy for them."
Patrick proposed to Haley in his home state of Alabama on Dec. 18, writing on Instagram, "Went out and got me a fiancée for Christmas!" While it's unclear when exactly they started dating, the two appeared to make their romance Instagram official in February 2021.
Hannah first learned of Haley a few years before—and not in a good way. In 2019, Hannah starred on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. Just weeks after his proposal, Haley alleged in People that she had been dating Jed right before he went on the show.
"I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now," Haley told E! News at the time, later adding, "This was the person that I was in love with... It's devastating, honestly. It's hurtful."
Jed and Hannah broke up, and though he apologized to her on After the Final Rose, he maintained in an August 2019 interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he and Haley "were not in an exclusive relationship." He also insisted on his podcast, Jed Talks, in February 2021 that he "never, cheated, ever on Haley or Hannah."
In addition to talking about her brother on Here for the Right Reasons, Hannah, who is now in a relationship with Adam Woolard, discussed the journal that goes along with her 2021 memoir God Bless This Mess, and why she decided to include a prompt on family.
"You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering….Because we love our family, we're not going to say anything or, like you said, you can't choose your family," she said. "But the way that we grow up is so pivotal to these patterns that we find ourself in."
Hannah said taking a moment to reflect on family relationships and "having it all on paper" can help readers "start to see where you can connect the dots of, like, some of these patterns in your life."
"The more I've gone to therapy the more I've realized when I go back home...there's this anxiety [and] I don't understand why it's creeping up," she said. "It's not that I don't love my family but there are in every family things that can be triggering or upsetting," she said. "And to know that so that you can be able to actually set boundaries with your family, be able to better communicate instead of continuing to build up these walls I think is really helpful...You can't choose who your family is and what you were born into, but you can choose how you communicate, and the boundaries you set, and how you love one another and how you show up in your family."
She added, "And so, I hope that those pages in the journal can really help because we all have family issues. Most of us all have some type of dysfunction in our family and that's what makes us all unique, and it's something that can also be celebrated in the journal as well."