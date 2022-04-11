Kim Kardashian Reveals the Unexpected Reason She’s Thankful for Pete Davidson

Watch : Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over Pete Davidson at Hulu Premiere

Down to earth romance.

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have one of the most high profile relationships in Hollywood, doing normal things as a couple is what Kim appreciates the most. During an interview on the April 11 episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the 40-year-old shared why just being with the Saturday Night Live star puts a smile on her face.

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun.'"

Admitting the romance was the "last thing that I was really planning," Kim told Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb that the unexpected element of their relationship makes it even more exciting.