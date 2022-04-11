Kim Kardashian Reveals the Unexpected Reason She’s Thankful for Pete Davidson

Down to earth romance.
While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have one of the most high profile relationships in Hollywood, doing normal things as a couple is what Kim appreciates the most. During an interview on the April 11 episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the 40-year-old shared why just being with the Saturday Night Live star puts a smile on her face.
"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun.'"
Admitting the romance was the "last thing that I was really planning," Kim told Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb that the unexpected element of their relationship makes it even more exciting.
"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it," she said. "And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of."
She added, "It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."
Kim and Pete, 28, were first spotted out together in October following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's appearance on SNL. Kim—who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021—said she definitely took her before trying to date again.
"I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone," Kim explained. "And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?'
She continued, "So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."
The two went Instagram official back in March, despite her ex's public pleas to win her back.
"We all know someone that's been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone's been OK and everyone comes out OK," she explained. "So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you'll get that back."
Most recently, Pete supported Kim at the April 7 premiere of Hulu's Kardashians series. Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, the mom-of-four was thrilled to have her man on hand for the big night.
"He's here to support me. It's my thing," she told E! News, before explaining why he skipped the red carpet. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."
While Kim is slowly getting more comfortable sharing some aspects her relationship with Pete on social media—including the comedian's tattoo tribute to her and two PDA-packed pics on April 11— fans shouldn't expected an all access pass to their romance. During her interview with Hoda, Kim said she plans to keep some details of their connection private.
"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," she explained. "t feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."