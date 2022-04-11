Disney+’s Percy Jackson Series Finally Casts Its Lead

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Our favorite Greek demigod is back!

On April 11, Disney+ announced that Walker Scobell will star as the titular character in the streamer's upcoming live action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The adventure series—which is based on the best-selling book series by author Rick Riordan—follows 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy, "who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the series' description. "Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Scobell is known for his role as young Adam Reed in Netflix's Ryan Reynolds-led film, The Adam Project and will appear in Paramount Pictures' superhero film Secret Headquarters, hitting theaters later this year.

Production will begin this summer, twelve years after the release of the first Percy Jackson film starring Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario.