Pour One Out For These Exes Who Once Stole Our Hearts at Coachella

From Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, see the celebrity couples who called it quits after attending the Coachella together.

They once were flower-crowned head over heels in love for each other, but not anymore.

For some couples, stepping out at Coachella can be seen as a big relationship milestone. After all, many who live in Hollywood flock to the California desert every year to kick off festival season. 

Over the years, we've seen pairings like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd plus Halsey and G-Eazy step out together at the Empire Polo Fields, only to call it quits months after their big trip to Indio. In fact, Vanessa Hudgens—who is widely considered to be the Queen of Coachella—and Austin Butler attended several festivals together throughout their eight-year relationship before parting ways in 2020.

With Coachella returning on April 15 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there'll be no shortage of star sightings at this year's festivities, which will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.

Keep scrolling to see the former couples who've attended Coachella together!

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross

The photographer and model were dating when they were spotted at the festival in 2019. The pair broke up the following August.

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler

2020 will be the first year in almost nine years that the duo won't be attending Coachella as a couple. In January, sources revealed the two had called it quits.

Halsey & Yungblud

The two pop musicians packed on the PDA at the festival in 2019 but broke up the following September. 

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The pop singer and R&B artist's 10-month relationship included a trip to Coachella in 2017. One year later, The Weeknd would reunite with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid

Chord Overstreet & Emma Roberts

The former lovebirds had a habit of breaking up and getting back together again throughout 2011 and 2012. Perhaps they got carried away during their Coachella rendezvous?

Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson

Back before the supermodel struck up a romance with Zayn Malik, she hit up Coachella with the Australian singer-songwriter in 2015.

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris

Remember #Bleachella? Swifties will be able to recall when the performer debuted a major hair transformation while supporting her DJ beau of a year and a half in 2016. 

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima

In the midst of their year-long relationship in 2018, the E! reality TV star and her model boyfriend enjoyed a weekend in the desert.

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

R. Patz graced Indio, Calif. with their presence in 2013.

Halsey & G-Eazy

The "Him & I" singers performed together in 2018, but would split for the last time in the fall. 

Zoe Kravitz & Penn Badgley

Long before Big Little Lies and You brought them renewed superstardom, the then-rising stars were enjoying Coachella 2012 by each other's sides. 

Sean Penn & Sienna Miller

These A-lister's rumored relationship included attending Coachella in 2008.

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

The pop star and actor made a date out of Coachella in 2012, which came five years before they announced their separation

Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

Throughout their 10-year relationship, which came to an end in 2016, the former lovebirds attended several Coachella festivals together. 

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka

The socialite and Coachella aficionado brought her former fiancé along for the adventure in 2017.

Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

In 2014, the former Disney darling brought her then-estranged husband to Coachella. Hilary would ultimately file for divorce one year later.

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

These notoriously friendly celeb exes shared a kiss for cameras during the 2012 festival.

Joe Jonas & Blanda Eggenschwiler

During their two-year romance, the Jonas Brothers frontman packed on the PDA with his model girlfriend at the 2014 fest. 

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

The E! reality star and rapper enjoyed quite a few Coachella festivals together prior to their 2017 split. In fact, Kylie would first cross paths with current beau Travis Scott at Coachella that same year, and the rest is history!

Lea Michele & Matthew Paetz

The Glee star attended Coachella with her former boyfriend of two years in 2015. 

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi

Prior to going their separate ways in 2017, the Bachelor Nation duo turned out for the music festival a few months prior. 

Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin

The pair called it quits in 2016, but not before taking their love to Coachella that same year. 

Alicia Silverstone & Chistopher Jarecki

The Clueless star and punk rocker attended Coachella in 2008. Exactly a decade later, they would split

