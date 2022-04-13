Pour One Out For These Exes Who Once Stole Our Hearts at Coachella

Watch : Kanye West DROPS OUT of Coachella 2022 Lineup

They once were flower-crowned head over heels in love for each other, but not anymore.

For some couples, stepping out at Coachella can be seen as a big relationship milestone. After all, many who live in Hollywood flock to the California desert every year to kick off festival season.

Over the years, we've seen pairings like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd plus Halsey and G-Eazy step out together at the Empire Polo Fields, only to call it quits months after their big trip to Indio. In fact, Vanessa Hudgens—who is widely considered to be the Queen of Coachella—and Austin Butler attended several festivals together throughout their eight-year relationship before parting ways in 2020.

With Coachella returning on April 15 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there'll be no shortage of star sightings at this year's festivities, which will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.