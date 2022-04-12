RHONJ Preview: Get a First Look at Teresa Giudice Starting a Wild Food Fight

What is it with Teresa Giudice and tables?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star famously flipped one back in the show's inaugural season, and now, 13 years later, another piece of dining room furniture is facing her wrath.
As you can see in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of April 12's brand-new episode, Teresa is in Nashville, Tenn., this time around, enjoying what seems to be a pleasant dinner with her co-stars and their husbands. That is, until Margaret Josephs makes an innocuous comment about "knowing everybody," which sets Teresa off.
"You know everybody, Margaret! You talk to everybody," she says mockingly. "You talk to f--king Tom, Dick and Harry."
Everyone else at the table is confused, but Margaret acknowledges what she thinks the outburst is really about: Teresa believes Margaret "spread the rumors to the bloggers" about her fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
Bingo. "Yes," Teresa responds. "Every time we do have a major talk, something comes out. And who brings it out? Miss Margaret does."
The "rumors" in question have to do with Louie's past. There have been whisperings all season about his allegedly assaulting his ex-fiancée, but when the RHONJ husbands confronted Louie, he said, "Yeah, I've had a couple of bad relationships, but I'm sure every guy at this table has a girl that'll talk bad about you and say something different or opposite of the truth."
Louie added, "There's no physical violence. There's no truth to that. There's a couple of very angry exes [who are] very thirsty for attention, so no."
Now Teresa thinks she's figured out how the aforementioned rumors made their way to "the blogs" while the cast was still filming and the new season had yet to air.
Margaret isn't having it, though. "How would I have information on Louie and his life?" she asks, continuing to push back after Teresa insists she must've been "talking to people" from his past. "Why would I talk to people in his past?"
Teresa doesn't exactly answer the question and instead says that Margaret probably just "inserted" herself into the situation. Or maybe "someone from his past" contacted her.
But why? Margaret still wants to understand Teresa's thought process, and when she asks why a stranger from Louie's past would contact her, Teresa comes full circle: "You know everybody, Margaret!"
"I do know everybody," Margaret replies, "but I'm not gonna be contacting bloggers."
She then elaborates on the situation in a confessional. "Where is this coming from?" she says. "I've always defended her. And now she's spinning this horrible story that I am trying to hurt her. That hurts me."
But back at the dinner table, the only emotion Teresa's experiencing is rage. "If it wasn't for you, the f--king rumor wouldn't be out," she yells. "You're the one who put it out there."
Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, tries to de-escalate the situation by suggesting they just eat dinner, but once Margaret calls Teresa "a sick, disgusting liar," all hell breaks loose.
Teresa throws several drinks and whatever else she can grab off the restaurant's table at Margaret, all while shouting, "F--king bitch!" as the diners around them watch intently. Margaret stays calm as Teresa's eventually escorted out, but not before throwing out a jab of her own, "Luckily you're still not on parole!"
Teresa's response? "F--k you, you f--king whore. Disgusting, white trash bitch."
Watch the dramatic food fight for yourself in the above clip.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m on Bravo.
