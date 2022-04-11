Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Shares New Details About What Led to Her Split From Tom Schwartz

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

Katie Maloney is opening up about what really led to her and ex-husband Tom Schwartz's divorce.

"I really thought that we were gonna make it work," the Vanderpump Rules star said while chatting with Lindsey Metselaar on the April 10 episode of the We Met At Acme podcast. "I felt that we had overcome a lot together. I felt that we had grown together, and I thought that we would continue growing together. I was very optimistic."

But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and the Bravo star began to realize towards the end of 2021 that her relationship wasn't salvageable.

When asked if there was anything Schwartz could have done to save things, Maloney—who announced their divorce on March 23—stated that it would have required a "wakeup call [or] an epiphany" from him to make things work.

"I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior, and I don't think he understood or resonated or agreed," she shared. "I understand you can't really change a person, and I don't necessarily want to."