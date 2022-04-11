Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Explain Why That Shocking End Was "Inevitable"

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

We should've known that Killing Eve wouldn't have a happy ending.

Nonetheless, we were still disappointed to see Villanelle (Jodie Comer) killed just moments after she and Eve (Sandra Oh) finally rid the world of the Twelve in the April 10 season four—and series—finale. Their happily ever after was just within reach, but no, Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) couldn't let them have that.

After getting them do the dirty work of killing the Twelve, Carolyn stepped in to tie up loose ends and ordered Villanelle's death. The last viewers see of the beloved serial killer is her bullet-riddled body floating down the Thames as Eve, who was shielded by the assassin, futilely watches.

A title card that reading "The End" closed out the BBC series.

Oh told Elle that she understands fans' desire to "be satisfied," but she and the rest of the team wanted to craft an ending that's "true to the show."