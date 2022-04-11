Enjoy Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Latest PDA-Filled Photos

Kim Kardashian is treating us to a delicious snack.
The SKIMS mogul shared two new photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson to Instagram on April 11. In one pic, the Saturday Night Live star is giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the couple can be seen staring into each other's eyes. Kim cheekily captioned the social media snaps "late nite snack."
It seems as though these pics were taken on April 7 after the couple stepped out for the Kardashians premiere. Though Pete didn't walk the red carpet with Kim, he was there to celebrate her and her family on their new venture.
"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E!'s Daily Pop at the premiere. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So I'm just so happy he's here."
Kim's latest social media post comes exactly a month after the couple went Instagram official.
"I guess it's not official until you post," Kim, who was declared legally single in March amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, recently joked with Ellen DeGeneres. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"
Though the couple has been dating since late 2021, Kim admitted she's still getting used to dating again. As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Ellen, "I don't know what the right thing to do is. I haven't dated since before Instagram existed, so I don't know what the rules are."
After you check out Kim and Pete's latest pics, revisit their relationship time line below!
Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be breaking down the biggest bombshells from the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Hulu.