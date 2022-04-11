Enjoy Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Latest PDA-Filled Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a "late nite snack" after the Kardashians premiere and we have the photos to prove it.

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over Pete Davidson at Hulu Premiere

Kim Kardashian is treating us to a delicious snack.

The SKIMS mogul shared two new photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson to Instagram on April 11. In one pic, the Saturday Night Live star is giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the couple can be seen staring into each other's eyes. Kim cheekily captioned the social media snaps "late nite snack."

It seems as though these pics were taken on April 7 after the couple stepped out for the Kardashians premiere. Though Pete didn't walk the red carpet with Kim, he was there to celebrate her and her family on their new venture. 

"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E!'s Daily Pop at the premiere. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So I'm just so happy he's here."

Kim's latest social media post comes exactly a month after the couple went Instagram official

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

"I guess it's not official until you post," Kim, who was declared legally single in March amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, recently joked with Ellen DeGeneres. "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

Though the couple has been dating since late 2021, Kim admitted she's still getting used to dating again. As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Ellen, "I don't know what the right thing to do is. I haven't dated since before Instagram existed, so I don't know what the rules are."

After you check out Kim and Pete's latest pics, revisit their relationship time line below!

Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be breaking down the biggest bombshells from the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Hulu.

Dinner Together

Kim Kardashian first crossed paths with Pete Davidson back in January 2019, when she and then-husband Kanye "Ye" West joined the comedian and Timothée Chalamet at a sushi dinner to celebrate Kid Cudi's birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted several pictures from the get-together and later spoke about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained in February 2019. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."

First Kiss?

In October 2021, Kim shared the screen with Pete while hosting Saturday Night Live. During her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show, the two shared a sweet kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a skit parodying Disney's Aladdin.

Officially Dating

Shortly after they were spotted holding hands while visiting Knott's Scary Farm in California, a source close to Kim told E! News in November 2021 that the pair had started "casually dating," sharing that Pete "told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

"Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her," the source said, adding that the SKIMS mogul "is completely enthralled" by the comedian.

La La Landed

As their romance began to heat up, New York native Pete flew to Los Angeles to visit Kim at her stomping grounds. Paul Barewijk, who was visiting the Los Angeles from Amsterdam, bumped into the couple during a night out on Nov. 27, 2021, and was able to snapped a few selfies with them. He later told E! News of the encounter, "They looked really happy."

Hometown Visit

In December 2021, Kim was spotted visiting Pete in his hometown of Staten Island, catching a nighttime screening of House of Gucci with the actor at Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas. An eyewitness told E! News that the pair were joined by Scott Disick and some of Pete's friends for the casual outing, with the two stopping to buy snacks before heading into the theater.

 

Back in Beverly Hills

Though Kim and Pete are based on opposite coasts, the two continue to make their bicoastal romance work. On March 2, 2022, the day Kim was declare legally single amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, she and Pete were seen having lunch with friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel. At the time, a separate eyewitness told E! News that they "seemed to be having a great time enjoying their day together."  

The duo were also spotted by blogger Casey Messer (@caseymesser), who unintentionally recorded a glimpse of Kim and Pete at the hotel while taking a video of her friends walking down a hallway.

Instagram Official

The KKW Beauty founder posted a selfie with Pete on March 11, 2022, making the couple Instagram official. In the caption of her post, she reference a quote from the 2010 film The Town, writing, "Whose car are we gonna take?!"

Silly Shenanigans

Kim showed off their silly side with Pete on March 11, 2022, when she posted a picture of them sitting on the ground in a hallway. In the photo, the reality star—wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots—appeared to blow a kiss at Pete as he laid his head on her lap.

Red Carpet Event

Kim and Pete attended the premiere of her Hulu show, The Kardashians, together in April 2022. However, they didn't pose for photos on the red carpet together, but she told E! News' Daily Pop that he was being "supportive" from the side.

