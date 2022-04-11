Enjoy Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Latest PDA-Filled Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over Pete Davidson at Hulu Premiere

Kim Kardashian is treating us to a delicious snack.

The SKIMS mogul shared two new photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson to Instagram on April 11. In one pic, the Saturday Night Live star is giving his girlfriend a kiss on the cheek, and in another, the couple can be seen staring into each other's eyes. Kim cheekily captioned the social media snaps "late nite snack."

It seems as though these pics were taken on April 7 after the couple stepped out for the Kardashians premiere. Though Pete didn't walk the red carpet with Kim, he was there to celebrate her and her family on their new venture.

"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E!'s Daily Pop at the premiere. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So I'm just so happy he's here."

Kim's latest social media post comes exactly a month after the couple went Instagram official.