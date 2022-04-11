The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco Gave Sharon Stone This Homemade Gift for Her First Day on Set

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Kaley Cuoco's celebrating Mother's Day a little early this year!

Sharon Stone and Kaley star as mother and daughter in season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. And in a recent interview, Kaley revealed the gift she made for her on-screen mom ahead of their first day on set together. The answer? A coffee mug.

"I collect coffee mugs," Kaley told TV Insider, "and my assistant and I actually make them as gifts...and like, I'm obsessed."

"So when I heard Sharon was going to do our show, I read the things that she needs in her dressing room and she had mentioned she loves coffee and it's very important that she has a coffee mug," Kaley continued. "And I was like this is my moment, oh my god, this is it."