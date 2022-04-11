The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco Gave Sharon Stone This Homemade Gift for Her First Day on Set

Kaley Cuoco's celebrating Mother's Day a little early this year!
Sharon Stone and Kaley star as mother and daughter in season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. And in a recent interview, Kaley revealed the gift she made for her on-screen mom ahead of their first day on set together. The answer? A coffee mug.
"I collect coffee mugs," Kaley told TV Insider, "and my assistant and I actually make them as gifts...and like, I'm obsessed."
"So when I heard Sharon was going to do our show, I read the things that she needs in her dressing room and she had mentioned she loves coffee and it's very important that she has a coffee mug," Kaley continued. "And I was like this is my moment, oh my god, this is it."
But what Kaley created wasn't just any old coffee mug.
"We created a mug of me and her and it was mother-daughter," she revealed. "It looked like [one of those] mall pictures when you go to the mall and you pose. I'd never met Sharon, so we had no pictures together. We literally took our heads and put them on next to each other."
Kaley put the mug and some other goodies, inside Sharon's dressing room and waited for her reaction.
"She came to set and she gives me this big hug," the 36-year-old actress explained. "She's like, 'Oh, my daughter,' and we're talking and she hadn't mentioned the mug and I'm like, 'Oh my god, she probably hated the mug. This is so embarrassing.'"
But lo and behold, it was a hit.
"Finally, later she goes, 'I forgot to mention, how did you make that coffee mug...it was brilliant,'" a relieved Kaley added.
Ready to see these two java junkies on your small screen? Season two of The Flight Attendant premieres April 21 on HBO Max.