Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Photos From Their Extravagant Wedding

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

Wed it like Beckham!

For the April 9 nuptials, British Vogue captured Brooklyn Beckham—oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham—and his stunning bride Nicola Peltz on their big day.

Actress Nicola, 27, wore a custom white Maison Valentino Haute Couture gown, complete with a floor-length veil, while her photographer-turned-chef groom, 23, wore a traditional black tuxedo designed by Dior.

Nicola's wedding dress "incorporated sweet personal details: the bride's mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread," according to Vogue.

In one of the publication's images, the couple gazed at each other as they stood at the altar. In another photo, the newlyweds walked hand in hand as guests stood nearby.

The night before the ceremony, several A-listers, including actress Eva Longoria, tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams, and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, attended the couple's pre-wedding celebration at the Peltz family mansion in Palms Beach, Fla., where the wedding also took place the next day.