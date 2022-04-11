Larry David Confirms Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Fate and It’s Enough to Make Susie Greene Scream

The show must go on! On April 10, Larry David revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for season 12 on HBO. Get the details here!

Watch: "Curb" Fans Demand Susie Essman to Scream at Them

You won't be able to curb your enthusiasm after hearing this news.

On April 10, Larry David confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed for season 12 at HBO. The 74-year-old actor broke the news at an Emmys panel discussion hosted by journalist Rich Eisen and featuring cast members David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and executive producer Jeff Schaffer, according to Variety.

"So, I was honored to emcee an [Emmys] panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm tonight," Eisen wrote on Twitter Sunday, "here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes."

This news comes as a relief to fans of the series—which began in 2000 and has 11 seasons across 21 years under its belt—due to the fact that David only creates and writes new seasons when he feels inspired to do so.

