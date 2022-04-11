National Pet Day 2022: The 16 Best Deals on Products for Dogs, Cats, Birds, Horses & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most pet parents treat every day as National Pet Day, but it is actually an official holiday. April 11 is National Pet Day, which is another great reminder to give some extra attention to our cats, dogs, birds, hamsters, and other pets. While spending quality time with pets is the most rewarding way to celebrate this day, there is another thing to keep in mind: the National Pet Day deals.
There are so many great sales and discounts on products for your pets, but there's just one issue: these deals are only here for one day. Keep on scrolling to see some of the best bargains of the day.
Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera with Built-in Vet Chat for Cats & Dogs
It can be tough to leave your pets at home, but this camera can make it a lot easier. It has night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in vet chat feature. If the camera captures any unusual pet behavior, you can consult a vet from the Petcube app. The camera also has real-time alerts to detect abnormalities and it's compatible with Alex. The device has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Toozey Puppy Toys- Set of 7
Pet toys don't have to be expensive. This is such a great deal for a set of seven. These adorable squeaky toys are non-toxic, safe, and great for teething. This set has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Flurff Cat Toys, Interactive Cat Toy
This 360-degree rotating butterfly toy will inspire and entertain your cat for hours. The butterflies even glow in the dark. Playing with this toy is also great exercise for your pets. This toy has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Pet Seat - Elevated Pet Booster Seat
This pet booster car seat gives your dogs a better view in a safely controlled spot. The cushion comes with two adjustable security tethers that you can attach to a dog harness. This booster has 9.700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EastBlue Squeaky Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers:
This high-quality chew toy is environmentally friendly, made from non-toxic rubber. This is a great way for your dog's to release extra energy. It's available in multiple colors and it has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pawzone 2 Pack Automatic Feeder
Don't worry about your pets being hungry when you have this automatic feeder, which has 5,800+ 5-star reviews.
Gumby Plush Filled Dog Toy
This squeaky plush toy has 25,000+ 5-star reviews and it's on sale for just $3. You might as well get a couple for your pet at that price.
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle
This interactive puzzle keeps your dog mentally stimulated as they search for their favorite treats. The treat puzzle has 49,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MeoHui Cat Toys for Indoor Cats- 9 Pieces
Cats love chaser games. This nine-piece set will keep your favorite feline entertained for sure. This set has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Potaroma Flopping Fish Toy
This is an interactive, fun toy for cats with an automatic build-in motion sensor. This wiggling toy will intrigue your pet. It has 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chewy National Pet Day Deals
There are so many deals at Chewy. This textured chew toy is a staple for any pet parent, but that's not the only great deal. Here's a rundown of some specific deals you can shop today:
Petco National Pet Day Deals
This carseat cover is an essential for pet owners traveling with their dogs, but it's just one of many great deals at Petco today.
HealthyPets: Save Up to 25%
Use the code PETDAY12 to save 12% sitewide at HealthyPets. You can also use the promo code SPOG25 to get a 25% discount on select products. One great deal that we recommend is this pet tote, which is on sale for 24% off.
L.L. Bean: Save 20% on Fleece Dog Vests
Keep your dog warm and looking stylish in one of these adorable fleece vests from L.L. Bean. There are four sizes to choose from.
Wayfair: Save on Pet Furniture, Toys, & More
Wayfair has more than 12,000 pet items on sale today. This dog sofa is super chic, but there are so many options from cat trees to fish tanks to pet carriers on sale at a major discount.
Wisdom Pet DNA Kits: Take 20% Off
For a limited time you can get a 20% discount on DNA tests for dogs and cats. These are great to learn more about your pets ancestry in addition to finding out essential pet information.
While you're shopping for your pet, check out these pawpect picks from NBA star Kevin Love.