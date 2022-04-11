How Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Are Building a Legacy and Battling "Hurtful" Rumors

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Relationship GOALS

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are the ultimate multi-hyphenates, and now, they're adding yet another title to the mix: cover stars.

Joined by their two daughters, 6-year-old Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. and 19-month-old Rue Rose Shumpert, the power couple, appears on the cover of Ebony magazine's April 2022 issue, which E! News can exclusively reveal below.

Looking effortlessly chic in matching ensembles, the family posed outdoors on a comfy couch. For the issue, Teyana and Iman, both 31, also penned a first-person article, opening up about everything from the singer's latest tour and the NBA star's stint on Dancing With the Stars to their goals as parents and how they're building a legacy for their children.

"We're working to build generational wealth," Teyana wrote. "We're young and what I respect about Iman and my dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourself all across the board. I love that our relationship goes beyond just support, we hold each other accountable to be greater. We are the example for our girls."