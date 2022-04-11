The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Slams Cheating Allegations Amid Susie Evans Romance

Watch : Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Talk Life After "The Bachelor"

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' relationship is still rosy.

On April 9, the Bachelor star posted a video message on his Instagram Story denying allegations from TikTok user Sasha Narang, who claimed he cheated on his girlfriend after meeting with the woman in a New York City bar.

"I can't even believe I'm addressing this, this is ridiculous, but let's just make this as easy as possible," the former football player said while revealing his iPhone settings, which showed that he was at Mountainside Fitness in Arizona on April 8.

"People that make these false accusations should be held accountable," Echard captioned his post. "Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature."

Echard's message came after Narang claimed that the two hung out together in a viral TikTok video that was captioned, "um so I think I just ended the bachelor's marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf)."