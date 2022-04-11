The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Slams Cheating Allegations Amid Susie Evans Romance

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' relationship is still rosy.
On April 9, the Bachelor star posted a video message on his Instagram Story denying allegations from TikTok user Sasha Narang, who claimed he cheated on his girlfriend after meeting with the woman in a New York City bar.
"I can't even believe I'm addressing this, this is ridiculous, but let's just make this as easy as possible," the former football player said while revealing his iPhone settings, which showed that he was at Mountainside Fitness in Arizona on April 8.
"People that make these false accusations should be held accountable," Echard captioned his post. "Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature."
Echard's message came after Narang claimed that the two hung out together in a viral TikTok video that was captioned, "um so I think I just ended the bachelor's marriage last night (i had no idea) (wtf)."
Narang claimed that she met Echard in a New York City bar on April 8 and the two started "kind of flirting" before leaving the bar to spend more time together.
"He was very, like, sneaky, meaning he was very adamant about being quiet. Right when it was time for me to go he made it very clear I couldn't stay over," she said in the video, adding that she messaged Evans—who starred in Season 26 of The Bachelor alongside Echard—to provide "evidence."
After Echard denied the cheating allegations, the following day, Narang took to TikTok to issue an apology to him and his girlfriend for mistaking him for the wrong guy.
"I was genuinely under the impression that I was with him," she said in the April 10@sashanarang
the truth♬ original sound - Sasha
" target="_blank">clip, adding that camera footage confirmed that it was a different man that she was with. "I've privately apologized to both of them, but obviously, I owe them a public apology. I did not mean to cause any of this."