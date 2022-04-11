This Emily in Paris Hunk Is Returning For Season 3 as Series Regular

Uh, spoiler alert?
Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount reunited for the PaleyFest on April 10 to discuss the series and make a major announcement: Lucien, who plays Alfie, has been upgraded to series regular for season three.
In season two of the Netflix series, Emily (Lily) befriends the charming and sarcastic Alfie in French class and eventually their friendship turns romantic. The finale left off with Alfie returning to London and Emily jilted by the sweet and sensitive Lucas, who had gotten back together with Camille.
Lucien's upgraded role on the series could indicate that Emily won't be returning to Chicago anytime soon. In the finale, Emily is offered a new job by Sylvie, played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. But as Sylvie tells Emily, if she takes the job at her new marketing firm, "you'd have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned."
Like, much longer. Netflix announced that Emily in Paris was renewed for not one, but two seasons in January.
When E! News spoke to Lucien in December, the star expressed hope for Alfie and Emily. "I think Emily needs someone that can just take her out of her bubble of working so hard," he said. "I think Alfie gives her a great gateway to just be free and open and just to explore herself for herself without having to worry about anyone else. She can just be herself with Alfie. So if Alfie is that guy for her long-term, who knows?"
If it were up to Camille, she'd say that Alfie and Emily are a better match than Emily and Lucas—for obvious reasons. She joked, "I think Alfie is great and I think he's a great match because he's very genuinely funny. And he makes her laugh. Gabriel doesn't make her laugh so much. It's a different type of relationship. And I think Emily needs someone that makes her laugh."
The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are streaming now on Netflix.