This Emily in Paris Hunk Is Returning For Season 3 as Series Regular

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

Uh, spoiler alert?

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount reunited for the PaleyFest on April 10 to discuss the series and make a major announcement: Lucien, who plays Alfie, has been upgraded to series regular for season three.

In season two of the Netflix series, Emily (Lily) befriends the charming and sarcastic Alfie in French class and eventually their friendship turns romantic. The finale left off with Alfie returning to London and Emily jilted by the sweet and sensitive Lucas, who had gotten back together with Camille.

Lucien's upgraded role on the series could indicate that Emily won't be returning to Chicago anytime soon. In the finale, Emily is offered a new job by Sylvie, played by the iconic Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. But as Sylvie tells Emily, if she takes the job at her new marketing firm, "you'd have to stay in Paris for longer than you planned."

Like, much longer. Netflix announced that Emily in Paris was renewed for not one, but two seasons in January.