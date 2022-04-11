Emily Osment Shares Sweet Selfie With Brother Haley Joel Osment in Birthday Tribute

Emily Osment is spreading some sibling love in honor of her big brother Haley Joel Osment's birthday.
The Young & Hungry star, 30, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with her big bro on April 10 in honor of his 34th birthday, writing, "happy birthday @hjosment." In the photo, the brother and sister made silly faces, while wearing party hats.
The sibling love doesn't stop there. In February, Emily and Haley enjoyed a family night out on the red carpet while attending the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
The brother-sister duo—who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work in The Kominsky Method—spoke to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox about working together on the Netflix comedy.
"Emily was on the series for much longer than I was," the Sixth Sense star admitted, as his sister—who has had a reoccurring role on The Kominsky Method through its three-season run—jokingly told him to "say it a little louder" so other people could hear.
"I was a late addition to the show," Haley continued. "I was happy to be welcomed into the cast and it's a great group of people to work with."
Emily shared with Laverne that she'll always cherish the "wonderful conversations" she had with Michael Douglas in between scenes.
"I remember the one of the first days on the first season, we had a scene in the acting class and one of our directors said, 'Okay, sit where are you think you would sit in the acting class,' and I saw where Michael was sitting and I sat right next to him," she recalled. "And for three years, that became my seat."