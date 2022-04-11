Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Her and Travis Scott’s Baby Boy Still Doesn’t Have a Name

A little less than a month after Kylie Jenner announced that her and Travis Scott's son was no longer named Wolf, the mom of two's subtle hint alluded to him not having another moniker just yet.

What can we say? Good things take time.
 
A little less than four weeks after Kylie Jenner revealed that her second child with Travis Scott was no longer named Wolf, the 24-year-old seemed to drop a hint that they're still in the process of solidifying a new name for their baby boy.
 
On April 10, Kylie, along with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi, attended the lavish birthday party for Stormi's cousin, True Thompson. And in celebration, amongst other posts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off the goodie baskets given to both Stormi and, you guessed it: Baby Webster (both of which were labeled).
 
In case you missed it, almost one month after welcoming their baby boy in late February, Kylie revealed on Instagram that they decided to move into a different direction when it came to his name.
 
"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote in an Instagram Story post in late March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

But decked out name tags and fun-filled baskets aren't the only purr-fect proof that True's cat-themed birthday party was a hit.

For more pics from the now 4-year-old's bash, keep scrolling.

