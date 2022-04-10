Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Set a Wedding Date: Their Road to Marriage So Far

Former WWE star Nikki Bella revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have officially set a date for their wedding in an interview at the Kids' Choice Awards on April 9. Learn more below!

Mark your calendars! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's wedding plans are moving full speed ahead. 

While attending the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9, the former WWE star, 38, revealed to Us Weekly that she and her dance pro fiancé, 39, have officially set a date for their long-awaited wedding ceremony.   

While Nikki didn't share the exact date that she'll be walking down the aisle, she told the outlet that it will be held in "Fall 2022" and hinted, "Very soon."

The Total Bellas star also revealed that while she and Artem had "just started" looking at potential wedding venues, there was one in particular that they might just "lock in" for their special day. After that, Nikki shared, it's all up to her maid of honor: her twin sister Brie Bella.  

"Brie's gonna have to start getting busy," she joked. "She's maid of honor and I'm going to have to put her to work." 

Nikki, real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, and Artem first met when they were partnered together on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Despite initially sparking romance rumors in January 2019, the couple waited until July to confirm that they were dating and later got engaged in November of the same year. 

Instagram

And yes, given that it was dance that first brought them together, Nikki confirmed that she is feeling the pressure when it comes to nailing her and Artem's first dance as newlyweds.  

"I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.'" She said. "But I need to start now." 

While reflecting on her and Artem's almost two-year-long engagement back in February, Nikki exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that her opinion on marriage had shifted following the birth of their sonMatteo, in July 2020.

"Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say 'I do,' I want to make sure it's forever," Nikki said at the time. "I know there are things that Artem wants too—like, he really wants his parents there—but also, overall, I don't want my son to go through a divorce." 

Plus, she shared that her and Artem were perfectly happy together as they were—no marriage license needed. "Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing," Nikki said. "It's pretty much like a married life."

Ahead of their special day, take a look back at some of Nikki and Artem's sweetest moments below. 

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Cuddled Up Selfie

Nikki captioned this photo series, "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass lol I need the full body love!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Post-Workout Hug

Nikki nestled up in Artem's arms after an intense work out.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Happy Artem

Artem beamed as his fiancée continued to cuddle him.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Love Birds

Nikki and Artem look so in love from this April 2021 snap.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nothing But Laughter

Nikki concluded this photo series with a sweet smiling snap of herself and Artem.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Merry Christmas

Artem shared this sentimental snapshot on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
California Cuties

ICYMI, Nikki and Artem moved from Phoenix to Napa Valley! The couple made the decision after Brie and Bryan shared their own plans to relocate there.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Hashtag Parenting

As Artem put it: "Mama and Dada's time while Teo is napping #parenting."

 

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. 'you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Family of Champions

Yes, that's the Mirrorball trophy that Artem's holding! He and Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

Instagram
Photoshoot Time

Nikki shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

Instagram
Postpartum Passion

Nikki sneakily filmed a video of her and Artem dancing and kissing: "everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back."

Instagram
Baby's Day Out

The trio had themselves a beach day on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
Family of Three

Nikki took to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 28 to share a photo album of sweet snapshots behind the scenes of a recent photo shoot. 

Instagram
One Proud Pair

Picture-perfect parents!

Instagram
A Baby Boy Is Born

He's here! Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31.

Instagram
The Last Bump Pic

Nikki shared this heartwarming photo to celebrate the news that Artem would be returning for another season of Dancing With the Stars, but as she explained in the caption, it was actually taken after her water broke. Brie recommended the couple take one last photo before heading to the hospital, and this was the result!

Instagram
39 Weeks

Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump as she reaches the 39-week mark.

Instagram
Any Day Now...

"Baby Chigvintsev is ready to make his debut!" Nikki wrote alongside a series of cute bump selfies. "Mama is about to pop!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
So In Love

The way they look at each other...swoon!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Artem!

"I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life," Nikki wrote to Artem on his 38th birthday. "Thank you God for him! Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together... and with our baby boy."

Instagram
It's a BOY!

Nikki and Artem finally find out the sex of their baby, as shown on the season five finale of Total Bellas!

Instagram
Ahem...

Nikki sneaks in a selfie amid her attempt to "seduce my way into getting a foot massage."

Instagram
Mexicali Memories

Artem joins Nikki and Brie Bella on a trip to Mexicali as the twins attempt to reunite with their estranged father. 

