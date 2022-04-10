Pregnant Rihanna Shows Baby Bump in Luxurious, Comfy Style

Rihanna once again showed off her growing baby bump in Beverly Hills, this time in chic, sleepwear-inspired outfit which included a vintage top by Azzedine Alaïa.

Sleepwear don't care!

Rihanna continues to crush it when it comes to her pregnancy style. On April 8, the 34-year-old mom-to-be took on the pajamas-in-public trend while out to a late-night dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills.

The "Umbrella" singer bared her baby bump with an extra-long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt, with only one button fastened, teamed with a tiny pair of Alexander Wang cotton shorts. Elevating her loungey yet luxe look, she accessorized with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga's ultra-coveted silver embellished hourglass tote bag, which retails for $5,500.

Along with her pregnancy glow, Rihanna kept her beauty look natural and swept her natural curls up her into a high ponytail.

Ever since she announced she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child back in January, Rihanna has made the world her maternity fashion runway—from the vintage Chanel quilted coat she wore for her baby bump debut to her black sheer ensemble at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

Her bold style choices even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who commented on Instagram on March 13 that the Fenty Beauty founder has the "best pregnancy style ever."

Keep scrolling to see more fierce fashions Rihanna has rocked during her pregnancy.

 

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID
Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, Rihanna rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

