Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Celebrates at Purr-fect 4th Birthday Party

Meow! Two days before she turns 4, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson celebrated with family and friends at a cat-themed birthday bash.

By Corinne Heller Apr 10, 2022 9:27 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashiansKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Wow, or should we say, meow!

On Sunday, April 10, Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish and totally adorable cat-themed birthday party for her daughter True Thompson, who turns 4 on Tuesday. The reality star shared a slew of photos and videos from the bash, held at a private home. The birthday girl wore a pink feathered dress and pink braided hair extensions.

Guests included True's cousins, including Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Stormi Webster, 4, whose mom Kylie Jenner also shared images from the party on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby True!"

The event also featured real kittens for the attendees to play with, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, Squishmallow party favors, colorful pastel balloons, a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake and personalized M&Ms in pink, purple and blue printed with True's face and name.

The party was held two days after Khloe, True and their family attended the red carpet premiere for their new reality show The Kardashians. The series debuts on Hulu on April 14.

See photos from True's fourth birthday party below:

Meow!
True Thompson & Kittens
Face-Painting
Ta-Da!
Birthday Girl
Personalized Candy
Yummy!
Candy Girl
Strike a Pose
Birthday Cake
Cousins' Playtime
Dream Kardashian & True Thompson
Happy True
Dream Kardashian
Penelope Disick & North West
Balloons
Playtime
Cousins
Kittens

