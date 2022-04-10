Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Celebrates at Purr-fect 4th Birthday Party

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shows Off True Thompson's Athletic Skills

Wow, or should we say, meow!

On Sunday, April 10, Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish and totally adorable cat-themed birthday party for her daughter True Thompson, who turns 4 on Tuesday. The reality star shared a slew of photos and videos from the bash, held at a private home. The birthday girl wore a pink feathered dress and pink braided hair extensions.

Guests included True's cousins, including Dream Kardashian, 5, Penelope Disick, 9, North West, 8, Chicago West, 4, and Stormi Webster, 4, whose mom Kylie Jenner also shared images from the party on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday to my baby True!"

The event also featured real kittens for the attendees to play with, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, Squishmallow party favors, colorful pastel balloons, a three-tiered cat and rainbow-themed cake and personalized M&Ms in pink, purple and blue printed with True's face and name.

The party was held two days after Khloe, True and their family attended the red carpet premiere for their new reality show The Kardashians. The series debuts on Hulu on April 14.