Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Family of four!

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin welcomed her second a child, a baby girl, with her husband Mike Rosenthal on March 31 via surrogate.

"Sloane Soleil Rosenthal 6.5lbs born 3/31/22," Jen wrote on Instagram on April 10, along with a mirror selfie of her cradling her newborn. "Surprise! She truly is the sunshine of our home and an Aries Queen navigating a house full of Pisces, God help her."

The Ouai founder rose to beauty fame for taming the tresses of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and many others. She is also a longtime member of the Kardashian-Jenner family glam squad and has made several appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Mike also shared a black and white photo of his little girl on his own Instagram account the same day, sweetly referring to her as, "Sloaney Baloney."

Sloane joins big brother River Julién Rosenthal, whom the couple welcomed, also with the help of a surrogate, in March 2021.