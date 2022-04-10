JoJo Siwa Says She Wasn't Invited to 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Watch : JoJo Siwa CUTS OFF Her Signature Ponytail

Was JoJo Siwa snubbed from the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards?

The ceremony took place in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, April 9. The longtime Nickelodeon star was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star and did not attend the show. That night, Siwa took to Instagram to offer her fans an explanation.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight and the answer is very simple: I wasn't invited," she said in a video. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

E! News has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment and has not heard back.

In September 2021, Siwa took to Twitter to voice frustration about Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. "My movie musical [The J Team] was just released (with 6 new original songs)," she wrote. "Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

She added, "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

