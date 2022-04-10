Jake Gyllenhaal Parodies Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in SNL Return

Watch : Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal!: E! News Rewind

It's all coming back to him now!

Fifteen years after he first hosted Saturday Night Live, Jake Gyllenhaal returned to its iconic stage to perform a rousing rendition of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," made famous by Céline Dion in 1996, as part of his hilarious opening monologue.

The Ambulance star, 41, revealed that he "never thought SNL would come calling again" after his appearance in 2007 that saw him perform a song from Dream Girls in drag during his opening monologue.

As the band slowly picked up behind him, history began to repeat itself as Jake continued, "I mean, it's been 15 years. I wasn't sure I'd remember how to host. But being here, tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly...coming back."

As Jake started to sing the Dion hit, he was quickly joined onstage by SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, who helped to complete his hilarious callback fifteen years in the making.