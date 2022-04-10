Score Up to 50% Off Athleta's New Sale Styles

Add these sports bras, leggings, tanks and other workout essentials to your spring wardrobe.

By Emily Spain Apr 10, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Athleta SaleAthleta

What pairs well with a Sunday morning? Shopping sales, of course!

In addition to checking out Sephora and J.Crew's big spring savings events, you'll definitely want to get your shop on at Athleta, especially if you're looking to save in a major way. This weekend, the activewear retailer is offering up to 50% off new sale styles!

From adorable cinched longline bras and figure-flattering joggers to breezy tanks, Athleta has everything you need to break a sweat in style. Plus, if you're looking for extra motivation to get your bod summer-ready, a cute new workout fit will surely help.

Scroll below to check out our favorite sale picks! 

Phenomena Bra B-DD

Available in sizes 34B to 40DD, this sports bra will keep the girls supported while you get your sweat on.

$90
$30-$70
Athleta

Conscious Crop D-DD+

Made with studio class workouts in mind, this spring-ready crop top will make those grueling planks feel a tiny bit better.

$64
$25
Athleta

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

You can never have too many leggings on hand! These tights are made with a buttery soft fabric that aims to smooth and hug skin without feeling restricted.

$89
$65-$72
Athleta

Pranayama Wrap

Keep cozy on your commute to yoga! Thankfully, this sustainably-made wrap comes in 10 colors because you're going to want more than one.

$90
$50-$71
Athleta

Triumph Hoodie

Although temperatures are rising, you'll want to have this hoodie ready for breezy spring days and April showers.

$108
$60
Athleta

Cotton Dreams Sleep Oversized Top

Wear this oversized top while lounging around the house or rep it as a cover-up while you're at the beach.

$69
$23
Athleta

Cinch Longline Bra A-C

Available in four everyday hues, this cinched bra will make you look snatched at the gym.

$59
$30
Athleta

Inspire Tank

Now that we can finally ditch our long-sleeved tops, it's time to stock up on tanks like this one!

$49
$40
Athleta

Salutation Jogger

Dress these comfortable joggers up or down depending on the occasion. They also come in seven other colors to match your personal aesthetic.

$89
$45-$79
Athleta

Eastbound Blazer

Go from the gym to your morning meeting without wasting time thanks to this stretchy yet fitted blazer!

$149
$120
Athleta

Eastbound Wide Pant

Complete the look with these wide-leg pants!

$119
$95
Athleta

