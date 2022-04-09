See Every Star at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Before the winners were announced at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, stars hit the orange carpet to show off their fun fashions.

By Ashley Joy Parker Apr 09, 2022 11:57 PMTags
Watch: iCarly Season 2 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Roll out the orange carpet.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards kicked off Saturday, April 9 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.. The show will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET, simulcasted across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NickToons and Nick Jr.

With iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski serving as hosts, the slime-soaked ceremony will include performances by Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow.

The ceremony will also feature appearances by numerous celebs, including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Sofia CarsonTerry Crews, Isla Fisher, Jordan FisherHeidi Klum, Sabrina CarpenterRalph MacchioCharlie Puth, Sofía Vergara, Brie and Nikki Bella and more.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is also set make a special cameo during the show.

In categories spanning movies, television, music, sports and social media, winners were voted on by Nickelodeon fans. 

Ahead of the big event, the stars hit the red, err, orange carpet to show off their fun fashions. Miranda matched the carpet in a citrus-colored mini-dress by Celia Kritharioti, adorned sparkling embellishments and feathered details, styled with Voyettè metallic pumps and Sydney Evan jewels. 

photos
15 Secrets About iCarly Revealed

Gronk arrived for the big night wearing a wild Dolce & Gabbana bomber jacket featuring a cool paint drip pattern.

Keep scrolling to see every star who attended the 35th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dixie D'Amelio
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Charli D'Amelio
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sofia Vergara
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Heidi Klum
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Puth
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sofia Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Isla Fisher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jordan Fisher
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Bella
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nikki Bella
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Chloe Bailey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Howie Mandel
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Terry Crews
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Josh Peck
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Jayden Bartels
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nyah Damasen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joshua Bassett
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Celina Smith
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Ralph Macchio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sasha Banks
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Xavier Woods
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ariana Molkara
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Havan Flores
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camille Kostek
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terrence Little Gardenhigh
photos
View More Photos From 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

