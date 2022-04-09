Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Fiancée Dylan Meyer

In a sweet Instagram tribute, Kristen Stewarts' fiancée Dylan Meyer shared that she thought the Spencer actress was only "getting flyer every year." Read her words below.

It's Kristen Stewarts' birthday and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, is celebrating!

To commemorate Kristen's 32nd birthday on April 9, Dylan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to the Spencer star. "Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year," she wrote. "Time looks good on you, dude."

Dylan then adorably concluded her post with a sweet declaration of love, writing, "Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.'"

In addition to her message, Dylan also shared a photo of what appears to be her and Kristen leaning in for a kiss in front of a large birthday cake covered in candles. Behind the couple, a few of their friends can also be seen holding their phones, seemingly recording the fun festivities.

Kristen's birthday bash comes less than two weeks after the couple, who got engaged in November 2021, was seen attending multiple 2022 Oscars events together.

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer: Romance Rewind

As for when the couple will tie the knot? Well, according to Kristen, it could happen any day now, really!

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," the actress told Stephen Colbert back in January. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."

Kristen also added that while she's "so unceremonial," she'd like to have "big party or something" at the very least. 

While we all excitedly await for the couple's wedding day, take a look at even more of Dylan and Kristen's cutest moments below.

Instagram
Years in the Making

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern the following November that they had met six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" 

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"The first time I told her that I loved her," Stewart recalled to Howard Stern, "it was like really late and we were in some sh--ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

BACKGRID
A Birthday Tribute

In April 2021, Meyer commemorated her other half's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo of the actress and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Amore in Italy

The couple held hands as they arrived in Venice for the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, where Stewart's movie, Spencer, was set to premiere. 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Popping the Question

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern in November 2021. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Howard Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Pre-Oscars Date

The two attend a party a day before the 2022 Oscars.

