Watch Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Hilariously Reenact Twilight Scene

Twihard on tour.
Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Sour world tour and seems to be having just as much fun offstage as she is on. On April 8, she was featured in her close friend Conan Gray's behind-the-scenes TikTok video, where the two hilariously reenacted a scene from Twilight.
In the clip, Olivia—wearing a black crop top, a skirt printed with a photo of Kirsten Dunst's character from The Virgin Suicides and combat boots—spins around before lip-synching to Robert Pattinson's character Edward Cullen's famous statement from the film, "As if you could outrun me!"
The 19-year-old "Good 4 U" singer then runs around a giant concert hall floor and the video is edited to be sped up like Edward's super-speed. Conan then lip-syncs Edward's next line, "As if you could fight me off!" before running through a backstage hallway and jokingly beating up on an oversized poster of Olivia in similar sped-up fashion.
The day before, Conan joined Olivia onstage to perform a cover of Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" during the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's concert at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, Canada.
"We're so happy we can be together today," Olivia told the audience as she brought the 23-year-old "Maniac" singer out. "If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along, so we thought we'd sing one of those songs for you guys."
The two musicians' adorable friendship goes back at least a year when fans saw they posted an Instagram photo together listening to Taylor Swift's "You All Over Me" in at least March 2021. Since then, they've shared several social media posts of them hanging out together, including photos and videos from Olivia's Sour Prom event in last summer and New Year's Eve.
The pop star even gave Conan a special shoutout on stage at the 2022 Grammys earlier this month when she accepted her Best New Artist award.
Olivia has always been a loud and proud die-hard Twilight fan. Besides her giant collection of merch inspired by the vampire books-turned-films, in 2020, she famously wrote a song "about Bella Swan moving to Forks and meeting Edward Cullen in a science lab."
During a Q&A session with Billboard last May, she also shared her thoughts on Taylor Lautner's werewolf character Jacob. When a fan asked, "What do you think will be Edward and Bella's favorite songs from the album," Olivia boldly responded, "Idk but Jacobs is def traitor."