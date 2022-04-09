Eddie Redmayne Almost Didn't Recognize Old Pal Robert Pattinson After Batman Transformation

Watch : Eddie Redmayne Talks Bromance With Colin Farrell

Robert Pattinson's magical fitness routine has cast a spell on Eddie Redmayne.

On a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Fantastic Beasts actor, 40, hilariously recounted a story about running into Robert, 35, at the gym and being completely unable to recognize his friend due to his rigorous Batman training.

According to Eddie, he was visiting the gym around five in the morning one day when he noticed a "massive" man with a high ponytail who was "doing the most extraordinary stunts I've ever seen with his stunt director."

"I walk in and this guy goes, ‘Hi.' And I go, ‘Hi,'" he said before jokingly adding, "Then I just sort of sit there watching him do these incredible things while I sort of weakly do a sit-up in the corner."

After finishing his workout for the day, Eddie was preparing to leave when the man stopped him. "This guy goes, ‘Bye, Eddie.' And I look back it was Rob," He said. "He was so physically changed and he had a man bun. And what I had seen him do was so dumbfounding."