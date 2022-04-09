Jussie Smollett Shares Song After Release From Jail, Rapping About His “Reputation”

Watch : See Jussie Smollett's DRAMATIC Courtroom Outburst

Jussie Smollett is putting his thoughts to music.

On April 8, the former Empire star, 39, shared a clip of his latest single, titled "Thank You God…," on Instagram, adding that all its proceeds would be donated to charitable causes. The lyric video opens with a signed statement by Smollett that reads: "Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how. Love you."

The track was released around the time of his March 10 sentencing for staging a hate crime against himself. Lyrics include, "It's like they're hellbent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that's straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I'm the one that killed the strides."

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation for filing a false report after he told investigators that he was the victim of an alleged hate crime in 2019. He was later released after six days behind bars after his lawyer appealed his conviction.