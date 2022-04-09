Kristin Cavallari Responds to Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors After On-Set Kiss

Watch : Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted KISSING! See STEAMY Pics!

All for the cameras.

Days after Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were snapped in a steamy on set make-out, the Uncommon James founder clarified that their kissing was purely professional.

"Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him," Kristin told Entertainment Tonight on April 8. "I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise."

The 35-year-old explained if she were actually dating Bachelorette alum, 29, she would be much more guarded about discussing the lip-locking.

She added, "If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way."

On April 4, the reality stars sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in Joshua Tree, Calif. during a photo shoot for Kristin's lifestyle brand, which she launched in 2017 to sell apparel, home goods and jewelry. While The Hills alum admitted that Tyler certainly looked the part—with tons of "sexiness"— the two kept things strictly platonic.