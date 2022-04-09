Kristin Cavallari Responds to Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors After On-Set Kiss

Kristin Cavallari shut down the romance rumors with Tyler Cameron after the two reality stars were spotted kissing on set of an Uncommon James photo shoot.

Watch: Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Spotted KISSING! See STEAMY Pics!

All for the cameras.

Days after Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were snapped in a steamy on set make-out, the Uncommon James founder clarified that their kissing was purely professional. 

"Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him," Kristin told Entertainment Tonight on April 8. "I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise."

The 35-year-old explained if she were actually dating Bachelorette alum, 29, she would be much more guarded about discussing the lip-locking.

She added, "If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way."

On April 4, the reality stars sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in Joshua Tree, Calif. during a photo shoot for Kristin's lifestyle brand, which she launched in 2017 to sell apparel, home goods and jewelry. While The Hills alum admitted that Tyler certainly looked the part—with tons of "sexiness"— the two kept things strictly platonic.

"It was so fun," she admitted. "Honestly, we had so much fun. I can't say enough good stuff about him. There is no ego whatsoever. He is just very chill, up for anything."

 

Two months earlier, Kristin and Tyler seemingly flirted with each other during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop, during which guest host Loni Love tried to set them up.

Tyler said at the time that he was looking for "someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious, but two, someone who's very family oriented," while gesturing toward the Very Cavallari star, who laughed good-naturedly.

E News' Justin Sylvester couldn't help but point out the amorous vibe, exclaiming, "I'm picking up what he's putting down!"

While Kristin may single, she has her eyes peeled for the right man.

"I am open to dating right now, yeah," she told ET. "This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating."

The mom of three—who split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after 10 years together—said she would even consider walking down the aisle again, explaining, "I want to because I think this time around it would be very different, and that excites me." 

After brief romances with comedian Jeff Dyecountry music singer Chase Rice and Southern Charm's Craig Conover over the last two years, Kristen now knows exactly what she wants—or doesn't want—in a partner.

"I need my rock," she during a candid Instagram Live Q&A on April 3. "Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s--t going on. I want a good, sweet guy."

She added, "I'm done with narcissist a--holes thank you very much."

Kristin Cavallari Responds to Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors After Kiss

