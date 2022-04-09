Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he was hit by a vehicle this weekend. He was 24.

His agent told ESPN that the athlete died the morning Saturday, April 9 in South Florida, where the NFL star was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. The football player was walking on "a limited access facility for unknown reasons" as he tried to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic, after which he was struck by a dump truck, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson told NBC News. The incident remains an open traffic homicide investigation, he said.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson told the Associated Press that the accident occurred on westbound Interstate 595 and that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a dump truck. "He was just walking on the highway and got hit," the spokesperson said.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Mike Tomlin, the Steelers' head coach said in a statement on Twitter. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Tomlin continued, "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya [Gondrezick-Haskins], and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins, a New Jersey native who was also raised in Maryland, was an Ohio State University star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist before he began his NFL career.