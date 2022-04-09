Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he was hit by a vehicle this weekend. He was 24.

The athlete died the morning of Saturday, April 9 in South Florida, where the NFL star was training with other Steelers players. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement to E! News. "Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene."

The group added that the case remains an "open Traffic Homicide Investigation."

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Mike Tomlin, the Steelers' head coach said in a statement on Twitter. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Tomlin continued, "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya [Gondrezick-Haskins], and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins, a New Jersey native who was also raised in Maryland, was an Ohio State University star quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist before he began his NFL career.