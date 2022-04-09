Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage During Concert—Minutes After Proposing

Jack White fell in love with a girl and he wants the whole world to know!

On April 8, the "Blue Orchid" rocker kicked off his Supply Chain Issues tour in the sweetest way possible: by proposing to and then, minutes later, marrying his girlfriend, fellow musician Olivia Jean, onstage at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit, a rep for Jack White confirmed.

The proposal took place as the duo were performing their final song on the night together, a rendition of The White Stripes' hit "Hotel Yorba," per The Detroit News. In a video taken at the concert, Jack can be heard saying, "I got a question for ya, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?"

Shocked by Jack's sudden proposal, a teary-eyed Olivia can be seen covering her face with her hands before nodding. She is then pulled into an embrace by her fiancé as the crowd cheers them on.

But why be betrothed when you can skip straight to being newlyweds?