Jack White Marries Olivia Jean Onstage During Concert—Minutes After Proposing

"Seven Nation Army" rocker Jack White stunned concertgoers by not only proposing to his girlfriend Olivia Jean onstage on April 8, but getting married to her minutes later. Find out more below.

Jack White fell in love with a girl and he wants the whole world to know! 

On April 8, the "Blue Orchid" rocker kicked off his Supply Chain Issues tour in the sweetest way possible: by proposing to and then, minutes later, marrying his girlfriend, fellow musician Olivia Jean, onstage at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit.  

The proposal took place as the duo were performing their final song on the night together, a rendition of The White Stripes' hit "Hotel Yorba," per The Detroit News. In a video taken at the concert, Jack can be heard saying, "I got a question for ya, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?"

Shocked by Jack's sudden proposal, a teary-eyed Olivia can be seen covering her face with her hands before nodding. She is then pulled into an embrace by her fiancé as the crowd cheers them on.  

But why be betrothed when you can skip straight to being newlyweds?

Following the proposal, the happy couple headed off stage only to return moments later for what appeared to be an encore. Instead, they surprised concertgoers yet again by getting married on the spot. 

Mike Mulholland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The sweet ceremony was officiated by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank with Jack's mother, Teresa Gillis, and other family and band members in attendance, according to The Detroit Free Press. The whirlwind wedding marks Jack's third marriage, as the singer was previously wed to both Meg White and Karen Elson

And it's safe to say that concert attendees were more than happy to be invited to the musical couple's special day.  

"Welp, I went to a Jack White concert and ended up watching him propose AND get married to his girlfriend, Olivia Jean," one concertgoer wrote on Twitter. "I literally attended Jack White's wedding. Unreal." 

Another added, "So I attended Jack White's engagement and wedding all in one night at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. That was surreal. Not sure any concert can top that. Congrats [champagne emoji] to Jack and Olivia!" 

And a third fan rightfully tweeted, "I am going to tell every person I meet for the next decade that I was just a guest at Jack White's wedding. Sorry not sorry!!!" 

